Parliament, state assemblies suspended but PM says lawmakers will be among first to get Covid-19 vaccines

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers a speech at the launch of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Handbook at the Perdana Putra Building in Putrajaya February 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Elected representatives will be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the first phase of the National Immunisation Plan (NIP) starting next week, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The prime minister disclosed this after launching the NIP this morning.

“This is so that they can carry out their duties effectively and in a safe manner, “he was quoted as saying by The Star.

According to the NIP, the first phase from February 26 to April is meant to cover medical frontliners as well as those in essential services and security.

The second phase of the vaccination programme from April to August will cover those in high-risk groups while the final phase for the general population will commence in May.

A national proclamation of Emergency that will last until August was declared last month, ostensibly to provide the government more powers to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the Emergency Ordinance issued after the proclamation, Parliament and all state assemblies are also suspended for the duration.