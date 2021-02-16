Here’s what to expect when you go for your Covid-19 vaccine

The handbook, which is available through the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Committee’s official website, provided an overview of the steps in the entire vaccination process, from registration to post-inoculation observation. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin launched the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme handbook today, detailing the largest vaccination programme to be implemented in Malaysia to date.

The handbook, which is available through the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Committee’s official website, provided an overview of the steps in the entire vaccination process, from registration to post-inoculation observation.

The handbook also contains the ways one can register for vaccination: through the MySejahtera application, the Vaksin Covid website, a hotline, outreach programmes, and at both private or government medical facilities.

For those who register through the MySejahtera application or through the website, they will be notified of an appointment date once their registration is logged. They will also be notified of the hospital at which the vaccine will be administered.

Once at the specified hospital, the individual must undergo temperature and close-contact screening, before registering using the QR code provided for identification purposes.

Once registered, the individual will go through consultation and fill up the permission forms before receiving the first dose of the vaccine. The person will then be kept under observation for 30 minutes.

Upon release, the recipient will be issued a vaccination card and given an appointment for the second dose, in the event the vaccine they receive requires two doses.

The flow for the second appointment is exactly the same as the first appointment, and after receiving the second dose, the person will be presented with a Covid-19 Immunisation Certificate.

Those fully vaccinated are required to self-monitor for any side effects and to report these via the MySejahtera application, the website or by simply heading down to the nearest government clinic.

For those who would like to register for the vaccine manually, one can either call into their hotline, head to the nearest government clinic or register through outreach programmes to register for the vaccinations.

Once registered, said individual will receive their appointment dates via SMS.

From there, the process is exactly the same as those who registered through the MySejahtera application or through their website.

Vaccinations will be conducted at 605 vaccination centres appointed by the Ministry of Health. Temporary vaccination centres such as stadiums, convention centres, public halls, universities and suitable facilities will also be opened as needed.

Locations will be updated from time to time, according to the handbook.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme will roll out in three phases starting at the end of this month, targeting 80 per cent of the population, or 26.5 million recipients, who will be inoculated for free.

Registration for vaccination is expected to kick off in March and will be on a voluntary basis.