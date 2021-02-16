Health Ministry: 2,720 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia today, eight deaths

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on January 19, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — The Health Ministry today confirmed that 2,720 new Covid-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours, with Selangor registering the highest number of cases at 1,300.

This makes it the third day in a row that new Covid-19 cases have fallen under 3,000.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press conference today that eight deaths were also recorded, bringing the total number of fatalities from Covid-19 in Malaysia to 983.

“Today, 5,718 Covid-19 patients have been discharged, making it the highest number of daily recoveries recorded in Malaysia,” he said.

