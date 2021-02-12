HR Ministry: J&T incident caused by heavy workload, employees’ commission issue

The viral video showed J&T workers roughly handling parcels in a warehouse in Perak. — Screenshot via Twitter/@ixzulazim

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 ― The Ministry of Human Resources’ investigation conducted at the courier company J&T Express’ premises in Perak following a violent package distribution incident, found that it was trigged by extra workload and the company’s employees’ payment issue.

The ministry, in a statement today, said that the investigation found that there were employees, especially in the delivery department, dissatisfied with the provision of bonuses based on performance and unilateral changes made in the commission payment structure.

“The investigation also found that the incident occurred at a company business premises located in Perak, was due to extra workload experienced by workers in the warehouse division due to the sudden increase in packages.

“It was also found that some employees, especially in the delivery department (despatch) were dissatisfied with the provision of bonuses based on performance and unilateral changes in the commission payment which would cause the income of employees involved to decrease,” the ministry said.

Recently, a 15-second viral video showing several employees of the company throwing away customers’ parcels with some of them were shouting believed to be dissatisfied with the management which was said to be related to salary payment problems.

The ministry also said the employer had said that the issue relating to the incident had been resolved and it was due to a misunderstanding, apart from issuing a statement of apology to the customers and explaining about the bonus system to the staff.

“Employers are urged to always consult with employees before making any changes that involve their interests. This is to ensure the harmony as well as the welfare of employees will continue to be protected,” the ministry said. ― Bernama