Four suspected robbers killed in shootout with police in Batu Pahat

BATU PAHAT, Feb 12 ― Four suspected armed robbers were shot dead in an exchange of fire with police at Jalan Pagoh-Parit Sulong here early this morning.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the 3.15am incident occurred when a team from the state contingent’s Criminal Investigation Department stopped a Perodua Myvi and Toyota Avanza which were being driven in a suspicious manner.

He said the team tried to approach them for inspection, but two suspects in the Toyota Avanza suddenly acted aggressively and fired a few shots at the police.

“At the same time, two suspects in the Perodua Myvi car tried to escape before a scuffle ensued. The suspects also attacked the police with a machete and a dagger, injuring an officer.

“Out of self-defence, the police then fired back at the suspects,” he told reporters at the Batu Pahat district police headquarters here today.

Ayob Khan said the suspects, believed to be foreigners, aged between 23 and 40 did not possess any personal identification document.

He said in the incident, the police also discovered a black revolver with six bullet shells, four bullets, two machetes, a dagger as well as several tools believed to be used for robbery and burglary.

Also seized were two vehicles which had been reported missing, he added.

“All the bodies were taken to the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang for post mortem while the officer who suffered minor injuries on his right arm was sent to the Batu Pahat Hospital here for treatment,” he said.

Ayob Khan said the case was being investigated under Section 307/186 of the Penal Code. ― Bernama