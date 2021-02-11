Woman, son among three arrested for drug trafficking in Petaling Jaya

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the 49-year-old woman, who has three previous record for drug-related offences, and her 25-year-old son, with seven records for drug cases, were arrested during a raid at Jalan Gasing, PJS 10, at about 12.30pm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — A woman and her son were among three individuals arrested by the police for alleged drug trafficking during a raid in Petaling Jaya yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the 49-year-old woman, who has three previous record for drug-related offences, and her 25-year-old son, with seven records for drug cases, were arrested during a raid at Jalan Gasing, PJS 10, at about 12.30pm.

The police seized 62 grammes of heroin, three grammes of syabu and a Hyundai Atos car, he said in a statement today

Following their arrest, he said, the police were led to an area in Sungai Way, where they arrested a 22-year-old man, at about 8.30pm yesterday and seized two kilogrammes of cannabis and a Honda Insight car.

All the suspects, who are in remand for seven days beginning today, tested negative for drug, he added. — Bernama