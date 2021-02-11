Mukhriz and wife cease to be substantial shareholders of Opcom

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir has disposed of a total of 24.6 million ordinary shares in Opcom Holdings Bhd. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir has disposed of a total of 24.6 million ordinary shares in Opcom Holdings Bhd, ceasing his position as a substantial shareholder of the company.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Opcom said the disposal was made through two direct business transactions on February 10.

In a separate filing, Mukhriz’s wife, Datin Norzieta Zakaria, has also ceased to be a substantial shareholder in Opcom.

This was after Norzieta’s company, M Ocean Capital Sdn Bhd, disposed of 18 million shares through the open market yesterday. — Bernama