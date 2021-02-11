Malaysia’s current account surplus hits nine-year high of RM62.1b

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the current account surplus in the last quarter was principally encouraged by higher net exports of goods at RM42.9 billion. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Malaysia posted a current account surplus of RM62.1 billion in 2020, the highest in nine years, steered by a favourable performance of the goods account, and narrower deficit in primary income and secondary income, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

For the final quarter of 2020, the country’s current account continued a surplus by recording RM19.0 billion, led by higher net exports of goods and smaller deficit in primary income.

The cumulative current account balance of all four quarters for 2020 recorded RM62.1 billion, the highest surplus since 2011.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the current account surplus in the last quarter was principally encouraged by higher net exports of goods at RM42.9 billion.

“Exports of goods which contributed 91.4 per cent to Malaysia’s total exports amounted to RM217.5 billion from RM204.9 billion in the previous quarter.

“The increase was supported by exports of palm oil, rubber and chemical-based products primarily to China, Singapore and the United States,” he said in a statement to announce the country's balance of payments for the fourth quarter and annual 2020 data today.

Similarly, import of goods surged by 6.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter to RM174.6 billion.

The higher imports were contributed by the increase in intermediate, capital and consumption goods mainly from China, Singapore and Japan. — Bernama