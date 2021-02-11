King, Queen extend Chinese New Year greetings

Their Majesties reminded everyone to be vigilant, practice physical distancing and stay safe during this new normal of celebrations in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture from Instagram/istana_negara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today extended greetings to Malaysians celebrating Chinese New Year which falls tomorrow.

Their Majesties posted a message on the Istana Negara Instagram and Facebook accounts, which read: “May the blessings of the New Year shower you and your loved ones with prosperity, good health, joy and goodwill towards one another as fellow Malaysians.”

They also reminded everyone to be vigilant, practice physical distancing and stay safe during this new normal of celebrations in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chinese New Year 2021 ushers in the Year of the Ox. — Bernama