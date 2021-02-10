PdPR online learning: Faced with challenges following MCO, teacher takes to TikTok to aid students

Nur Alea Soffiyyah Ahmad Hanif (left) and her schoolmate Hanis Syuhada Razali (right) attend online classes in front of their house on Pulau Aman January 22, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The story of Cikgu Norhailmi is one of the success stories of the “Cikgu Juara Digital” programme, organised by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), to face the challenges of Teaching and Learning at Home (PdPR) following the re-implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

Norhailmi, whose full name is Norhailmi Abdul Mutalib said after becoming a participant in the programme, he joined a TikTok workshop organised by MDEC and found that the use of the application had the potential to help in the learning process.

“I opened a TikTok account in October 2020 by uploading video content on science subject notes as well as recording short experiments to make it easier for students to understand the topics being discussed,” the 40-year-old said in a statement issued by MDEC, today.

Norhailmi, who teaches science subjects for Form Four and Five students at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsan Jerlun, Kedah, said the method was very helpful as the video content on the platform was concise.

“At the same time, this saves the students’ internet quota compared with following the tele-learning (method) which takes longer as well as uses higher data. Not all of my students subscribe to the internet plan on a monthly basis as some buy data based on daily packages,” he said.

Through his @cikguhailmi account, Norhailmi has garnered over 11,000 followers and uploaded almost 120 videos on TikTok.

Among those which got the highest views were stress-related video experiments which had more than 268,000 followers while videos related to sodium experiments attracted almost 80,000 TikTok account owners.

Another teacher, Ahmad Adham Berhaumidin also used social media applications in PdPR to facilitate his students apart from the opinion that the integration of information shared by MDEC provides space to improve the skills and knowledge of information communications technology (ICT) among teachers.

Ahmad Adham, who teaches Form Four and Five students Additional Mathematics at the Sultan Alam Shah Islamic College, Klang, in Selangor said the integration of information shared by MDEC improves the skills and knowledge of ICT among teachers thus increasing PdPR efficiency.

“I do not rely only on one type of social media but also others such as Facebook, YouTube, blogs and Twitter,” he said.

According to Ahmad Adham, his YouTube account, dehewaraspak, is now followed by almost 1,500 browsers who are interested in learning more about problem solving in Additional Mathematics.

He also provides sample Mathematics questions and provides casual chat slots with students to ensure they have space to ask questions online.

In 2019, MDEC organised the Cikgu Juara Digital or #CikguJuaraDigital programme in an effort to find teachers who can be benchmarks for educational technology in Malaysia.

MDEC digital skills and digital careers division vice-president Dr Sumitra Nair said the MDEC-trained group of teachers are resilient, creative and technology-sensitive to ensure their students are not left behind.

“The Cikgu Juara Digital Group trained by MDEC did not view the Covid-19 pandemic as an obstacle for them to continue educating. They are also learning new technology, and lead and share best practices as well as go through difficult moments with students.

“These teachers are an inspiration to those who aspire to contribute more especially in these difficult times,” she said. — Bernama