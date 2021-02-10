In Petaling Jaya, woman allegedly beaten to death in row over TikTok video

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said in the 10pm incident, the couple had a fight after the suspect’s 40-year-old first wife saw him in a TikTok video with his second wife. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — An Indonesian woman is believed to have been punched and slapped to death by her husband at a flat in Petaling Jaya, here Monday, in a row over a TikTok video.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said in the 10pm incident, the couple had a fight after the suspect’s 40-year-old first wife saw him in a TikTok video with his second wife.

“The victim who saw the Tik-Tok video of her husband with his second wife, reacted by scolding him, but was then allegedly punched and slapped numerous times until she became motionless, and the suspect left her at the house alone before heading to Klang.

“The police arrested the suspect at 3.10pm yesterday at a construction site in the Kuala Lumpur Stadium area.

“The suspect’s second wife was also detained at a construction site in Taman Klang Utama, Klang, at 6.20pm yesterday to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Ezanee said the suspect, a 29-year-old Pakistani contract worker, and his second Indonesian wife, 45, were remanded for six days beginning today.

He said the police also found bruises on the victim’s body, however, the cause of death had yet to be determined, with the body sent to the University of Malaya Medical Centre for autopsy. — Bernama