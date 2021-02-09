Restaurants in Sarawak expect big drop in orders for CNY dinner packages

A fruit seller sorting out boxes of mandarin oranges for his customers ahead of Chinese New Year celebrations, February 2, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, Feb 9 — Most restaurant operators here are expecting a drastic drop in orders for the Chinese New Year eve reunion dinner packages in view that dine-ins are prohibited on the day due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Founder and culinary advisor to Hoi Tin Lau Restaurant, master chef Goh Ah Seng, told The Borneo Post their business volume for the upcoming festive reunion dinner is expected to drop by as much as 70 per cent compared with last year’s.

Comparing with last year’s festive orders, Goh said restaurants had not experienced the impacts as drastic as this year. — Borneo Post Online pic

Master chef Goh Ah Seng

“This year is really going to be a very painful year for us, the restaurant operators. Usually a month before the actual Chinese New Year celebration, we will be seeing a great demand for our festive menu packages with employers also placing orders to have a meal with their employees as a token of appreciation for their services,” said Goh.

Comparing with last year’s festive orders, Goh said restaurants had not experienced the impacts as drastic as this year, especially after the State Disaster Management Committee prohibited dine-in reunion dinners due to ongoing concerns over the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said many of the bookings placed for dine-in reunion dinners at restaurants as early as in December had to be cancelled and the increase in take-away orders for their packages was only between five and 10 per cent.

Goh is recognised as a premium chef by the federal Ministry of Human Resources and founding president of Persatuan Tukang Masak How Yu Kuching.

Lok Thian Restaurant director Kapitan Stanley Hu shared the same views, saying their business for the upcoming festive packages had already witnessed a drop of about 50 per cent as many restaurants were also offering take-away services.

Lok Thian Restaurant director Kapitan Stanley Hu said their business for the upcoming festive packages had already witnessed a drop of about 50 per cent. — Borneo Post Online pic

Kapitan Stanley Hu

“On the Chinese New Year eve packages, last year people could still have their reunion dinner at our restaurant but this year all orders need to be converted into take-away. There is an increase in take-away orders but the business is not as great as when customers can dine-in,” said Hu.

Another restaurant operator, who wished only to be known as Tracy, said Sarawakians not able to return to celebrate the festival with their family was also a contributing factor to the drop in business.

“For some families, there could only be a few family members staying here so they might choose to cook the reunion dinner themselves, particularly since their children are not able to come back due to the Covid-19 outbreak,” she said.

Despite the state government pushing for festive celebrants to order take-away for their traditional annual dinner, Tracy concurred they had yet to see a significant increase in orders with some customers living quite a distance away from the restaurant.

“The pandemic has definitely caused an impact on restaurant operators for the upcoming Chinese New Year eve celebration. Families would only order a few dishes even if they decided to opt for the take-away services,” she said.

Hon Ang Restaurant manager Lawrence Ang, meanwhile, remarked the demand for their Chinese New Year eve reunion dinner packages seemed to be positive but customers were placing their orders at the last minute.

Lawrence Ang

“It is given that customers would prefer to have their reunion dinner at our restaurant as it is more convenient. However, since the reunion dinner is just days away now, many had been calling in since last week to place orders for our dinner set packages,” said Ang.

He said the reason some customers were not placing their orders as early as before was they were still taking a wait-and-see approach as to whether standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be updated. — Borneo Post Online