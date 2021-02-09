In past 24 hours, Covid-19 infected 2,764 people in Malaysia, killed 13 others

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam February 2, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — The number of new Covid-19 infections in Malaysia dipped below 3,000 for the first time since the movement control order (MCO) returned, registering 2,764 cases.

The last time was on January 13, when the Health Ministry recorded 2,985 new cases.

However, the number of people in the country who have died from the coronavirus remains in the double digits — at 13 today, raising the overall fatality to 909.

The number of recoveries also exceeded the infection cases today, with 3,887 being discharged from hospitals.

MORE TO COME