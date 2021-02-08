Occupational hazard? Health Ministry shows 11 out of 13 Covid-19 clusters across four states and KL from workplaces

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan MBPJ in Petaling Jaya February 6, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Malaysia recorded 13 new Covid-19 clusters, including 11 traced back to workplaces in the past 24 hours, according to data released today by the Ministry of Health.

This includes four workplace clusters in Johor and Selangor respectively and one each in Kuala Lumpur, Sabah and Terengganu.

One cluster identified as in the community was traced to Sarawak and named the Sebangkoi cluster.

The last is located in Taman Bukit Petaling in Negri Sembilan, and categorised as a high-risk group infection cluster.

Selangor still has the highest cases of Covid-19 positives detected in the past 24 hours, at 1,196, out of which 589 are from existing clusters, including 80 new infections from the four new clusters.

The four clusters are Jalan Sungai Rasa in Klang, Persiaran Mokhtar in Hulu Selangor, Jalan Teknologi and Persiaran Hulu in Petaling.

The Sungai Rasa cluster was traced to a factory in Klang and 79 people have been screened so far of which 35 were confirmed Covid-19 positive.

The Jalan Teknologi cluster is also from a factory in Taman Sains Selangor; 350 people have been screened and 21 so far confirmed positive with Covid-19.

The community cluster in Sarawak was traced to Kampung Sebangkoi, Undop, Sri Aman. The index patients were reported to have Covid-19 as far back as January 31. To date, public health officials have screened 447 individuals with 23 cases confirmed to be positive.

The Taman Bukit Petaling cluster in Negeri Sembilan involved the Jelebu and Seremban district, where the index patient was recorded to be Covid-19 positive on February 4.

The cluster was found to originate from a medical centre in Taman Bukit Petaling and so far, 187 people have been screened of which 16 were found Covid-19 positive.

To date, the country recorded a total of 908 Covid-19 clusters, with 451 still active.

Malaysia recorded 3,100 cases today along with 24 new Covid-19 fatalities, the highest daily fatalities yet.