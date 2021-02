A health worker puts a test tube into biohazard plastic after collecting a sample for Covid-19 testing in Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur January 18, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Malaysia added another 3,731 Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of infected in the country to 51,241.

Out of that total, eight were imported cases while the rest were local transmissions.

There were 15 deaths today, bringing the total death toll to 872.

