CAP urges Health Ministry to control Covid-19 test price at private clinics

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 7 — The Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) has urged the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) to control the price of Covid-19 screening test at private clinics so that it is accessible to all.

CAP education officer, N.V. Subbarow said currently, the price of RT-PCR and RTK-Antigen tests at private clinics ranged between RM220 and RM388 and RM90 and RM170, respectively.

“CAP is worried that if it is not controlled, higher charges will be imposed by the private clinics.

“We (CAP) welcome the statement by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah on price control for the Covid-19 screening test at private clinics,” he said in a statement today.

Subbarow said CAP also urged the MOH and relevant authorities to take stern action against private clinics that imposed higher charges for the test.

The MOH had previously said that it was in the midst of studying measures to control the price of RT-PCR screening test at private hospitals and clinics, adding that it can be implemented through the Emergency Ordinance. — Bernama