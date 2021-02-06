Najib to file defamation suit against ex-AG Tommy Thomas, publisher, says lawyer

On February 2, Najib, in the LOD sent through his solicitor, Messrs. Shafee & Co, demanded an apology and RM10 million in damages from Thomas over allegations against him in the book. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak will file a legal action against former attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas over an allegedly defamatory statement in his recently-published book, My Story: Justice in the Wilderness, which implicates him to the murder of Mongolian woman Altantuya Shaariibuu.

The matter was confirmed by the former prime minister's counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah when contacted by Bernama.

“Yes, we are suing him. Yesterday, Thomas had replied to our letter of demand (LOD)...he said that he did not defame our client.

“The publisher, namely, GB Gerakbudaya Enterprise Sdn Bhd has not replied to our LOD. We are going to file defamation suit against both Thomas and the publisher as soon as possible,” said Muhammad Shafee.

On February 2, Najib, in the LOD sent through his solicitor, Messrs. Shafee & Co, demanded an apology and RM10 million in damages from Thomas over allegations against him in the book.

In the letter, Najib also gave Thomas until noon yesterday to provide a satisfactory reply, failing which legal proceedings will be taken against him.

He also demanded an apology and unequivocal public retraction of the alleged defamatory statement in chapter 42 under the title “Altantuya” in the book.

He said that by clear inference and innuendo, Thomas had conveyed the message that he, as the then attorney general and public prosecutor, was satisfied of the truthfulness of the allegations by two convicted persons that Najib was involved in directing them to murder Altantuya.

The statement was clearly motivated by mala fide and principally done in Thomas' selfish pursuit of seeking cheap publicity, fuelled by his ego, sensationalism and profiteering, he said. ― Bernama