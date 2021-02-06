Johor police bust drug processing lab, seize drugs worth RM5.06m

Johor Police Chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (centre) with deputy Johor police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin (left) showing pictures of suspects at thei Johor Police headquarters in Johor Bahru, Feb 6, 2021. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 6 — Johor police seized RM5.06 million worth of drugs in a raid on a factory at the Desa Cemerlang Industrial Park, Seri Alam, here, late last month.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the raid was carried out following information from the Fire and Rescue Department after the factory which was used as a drug processing laboratory, caught fire at 9.40 pm on Jan 31.

The raid also led to the discovery of the drug processing equipment and the prohibited items.

Ayob Khan said the drugs seized were 30 kilogrammes of ketamine worth RM1.65 million, 100 litres of liquid suspected to be drugs worth RM3.3 million, two kilogrammes of powder believed to be drugs worth RM110,000.

He said, following the raid, six local men aged between 34 and 48, believed to be members of the drug-processing syndicate, were detained around the city, on the same night.

“The modus operandi of this syndicate is to rent a factory to be used as an illegal drug processing laboratory. Investigations also revealed that this syndicate had been operating for a month,” he told reporters at a press conference at the Johor Contingent Police headquarters, here, today.

Ayob Khan said, apart from that, police also confiscated six cars worth RM398,000, a Yamaha Ego Avantiz motorcycle worth RM4,000, two Fossil and Citizen watches worth RM1,300, RM6,400 in cash, 15 pieces of jewellery worth RM59,220 and five bank accounts with a value of RM873,042.

He also said that all the men were tested negative for drugs, however, five of them had criminal and drug-related records.

All of the suspects are being remanded until tomorrow (Feb 7) to assist in the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952.

Ayob Khan said police are also on the hunt for four local men and a woman, one of whom was the mastermind of the syndicate.

He said they were Ooi Kerh Chi, 40, and Cheong Kerh Chi, 39, both of whom had their last known address at Jalan Lembing 28, Taman Puteri Wangsa, here; Ng Hoon Guan, 45, and Chua Lee Yee, 33, whose last address was at Jalan Daisi, Taman Plentong Utama, here; and S. Steven, 46, whose last address at Jalan Angsana 4, Taman Rinting, here. — Bernama