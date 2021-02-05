Two Immigration officers claim trial to bribery, money laundering charges

Deputy assistant director Mohd Faizzan Sani, 35, officer Muhammad Zul Anishaffizie Zakaria, 32, and his wife Harlifarhani Abdul Halim, 29, entered the plea before Judge Rozilah Salleh. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, Feb 5 — Two immigration officers and a woman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here, today to bribery and money laundering charges allegedly committed between February 2018 and November last year.

Deputy assistant director Mohd Faizzan Sani, 35, officer Muhammad Zul Anishaffizie Zakaria, 32, and his wife Harlifarhani Abdul Halim, 29, entered the plea before Judge Rozilah Salleh.

Mohd Faizzan, who was stationed at KL International Airport 2 (klia2) Immigration Operations Office was charged on three counts of receiving bribes totalling RM1,000 from three individuals who acted as middlemen, in exchange for the release of Chinese nationals without taking any action against them for committing offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

He was charged with committing the offences at Level 1 and 2, Control and Security Division klia2 from Nov 2019 to Nov 10, last year under Section 2(a) and Section 25(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (MACC) 2009 which provides a maximum 10 years jail, fine not exceeding RM100,000 or both, if convicted.

Muhammad Zul Anishaffizie, who was stationed at the KLIA Immigration Office, was charged with eight counts of receiving a total RM310,800 from Puah Thiam Lai, 44, Muhsin Halim, 53, and an Indonesian, Edi Saputra, 38, through saving accounts belonging to Harlifarhani and Hartini Muhsin, 51.

He was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment of up to two years or a fine, or both, if convicted.

Muhammad Zul Anishaffizie was also charged with eight alternative charges of accepting bribes of the same amount through the same saving accounts to help release Chinese and Indonesian nationals to exit Malaysia.

He was charged with committing the offences at two banks, namely, in KLIA and Bandar Baru Ampang between February 5, 2018 to November 12, last year under Section 2 (a) of the MACC Act and could be fined up to RM100,000 or jailed not more than 10 years or both upon conviction.

Muhammad Zul Anishaffizie was also charged on six counts under the Anti-Money Laundering, Prevention of Terrorism Financing and Proceeds from Illegal Activities (AMLATFPUAA) Act 2001 (Act 613) for receiving RM278,700 via 86 transactions from the same three individuals at a bank in Bandar Baru Ampang from December 10, 2018 to November 12, 2020.

Harlifarhani was charged on two counts of receiving RM32,100 from Puah through her account at a bank in KLIA between February 5, 2018 and March 22, last year under Section 4(1)(b) AMLATFPUAA which provides imprisonment of 15 years and fine of not less than five times the proceeds of illegal activity or RM5 million whichever is higher, if convicted.

The court allowed Mohd Faizzan bail of RM5,000; Muhammad Zul Anishaffizie, RM55,000, on all charges and Harlifarhani bail of RM10,000, in one surety each, and they were ordered to report to the nearest MACC office every month.

The prosecution was conducted by MACC deputy public prosecutor Fadhli Ab Wahab while the three accused were represented by lawyer Wan Azmir Wan Majid.

The court fixed March 8 for mention. — Bernama