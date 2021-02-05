PM Muhyiddin leaves for home after official visit to Indonesia

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during a press conference with Malaysian media practitioners after concluding a two-day official visit to Indonesia February 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Feb 5 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has left for Malaysia after completing an official visit to Indonesia.

The prime minister and his wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman, who arrived here at 4.30pm yesterday, departed from the Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport at 4pm local time today.

Muhyiddin, at a press conference prior to his departure, said his visit was very meaningful and had further strengthened bilateral ties between Malaysia and Indonesia,

He said his four-eyed meeting with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at Istana Merdeka was very cordial, and Jokowi even asked him to always keep in contact by telephone to discuss any issues of common interests.

Comparing the meeting with webinar, Muhyiddin said: “It’s (webinar) different; (For face-to-face) meeting we could feel the warmth although we did not touch each other when exchanging greetings,” said Muhyiddin, whose delegation fully complied with the standard operating procedure to curb Covid-19.

He had earlier held a joint press conference with Jokowi following their four-eyed meeting.

Muhyiddin made the visit at the invitation of Jokowi, as it is customary for leaders of Indonesia and Malaysia to visit each other at the first available opportunity after assuming office. — Bernama