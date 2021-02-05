Indonesia, Malaysia seeking Asean meeting on Myanmar

Indonesian President Joko Widodo talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 5, 2021. — Agus Suparto/Indonesia's Presidential Palace handout via Reuters

JAKARTA, Feb 5 — Foreign ministers of South-east Asian nations will be asked to hold a special meeting to discuss the situation in Myanmar after a military coup there this week, the leaders of Malaysia and Indonesia said today.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the two countries’ foreign ministers had been asked to talk to the chair of the South-east Asian bloc Asean to try to set up the special meeting on Myanmar.

Visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the coup was “one step backward in the process of democracy in that country”. — Reuters