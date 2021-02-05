After meeting with Muhyiddin, Jokowi hopes Malaysia will further protect Indonesian migrant workers

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Indonesian President Joko Widodo at a press conference after their meeting at Istana Merdeka in Jakarta, February 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Feb 5 — President Joko Widodo hopes to ink a new memorandum of understanding with Malaysia to protect Indonesian workers in Malaysia from falling victim to human traffickers.

“I expressed my appreciation for the protection given to Indonesian citizens in Malaysia, especially during the pandemic (Covid-19),” Joko, popularly known as Jokowi, said in a joint statement after a four-eyed discussion with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at Istana Merdeka here today.

He said both countries need to develop a specific channel or system related to the placement and recruitment of manpower from Indonesia.

“(the system) is needed to prevent Indonesians from becoming victims of human trafficking,” he said.

The joint statement also stated that both leaders shared the same view on issues concerning Myanmar, oil palm, the South China Sea and efforts to enhance trade and investment cooperation further. — Bernama