Muda loses bid for judicial review of RoS rejection

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 ― The High Court here today dismissed Malaysia United Democratic Alliance’s (Muda) leave application for judicial review of the Registrar of Societies’ (RoS) decision to reject its attempt to register as a political party.

Judge Mariana Yahya ruled that the party should have exhausted its appeal process with the Home Ministry, as prescribed under the Societies Act 1966, before proceeding with court action.

The proceedings today were carried out online, with former attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas acting as lead counsel for Muda while senior federal counsel Ahmad Hanir Hambaly @ Arwi represented the RoS and Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

