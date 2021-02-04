Main road to villages near Serian cut off after floods inundate area

Residents of Kampung Tebakang Dayak near Serian try to move four-wheel drive vehicles after the village was hit by floods, February 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

SERIAN, Feb 4 — Several villages in the Tebakang area, about 15 kilometres from the Serian town centre, are now cut off after flood inundated the main road to the area following continuous rain since yesterday.

A Bernama check found the flood water in Kampung Sorak Melayu, Kampung Tebakang Dayak, Kampung Tebakang Melayu and Kampung Tebakang Cina was at waist-high level as the houses were built in low-lying areas while a row of wooden shops close to a river was under chest-deep water.

Most cars belonging to the villagers were also parked on the road shoulders, which are on higher grounds, and the residents have to wade through the flood water to get to their villages or go out to buy essential items.

Jarome Limbau, 45, a People’s Volunteers Corps (Rela) member said the main road to Kampung Tebakang Dayak has been flooded since 2pm yesterday and the water level was still rising to date.

He said no one from the villages had been evacuated to a temporary relief centre (PPS).

“Most of the residents living in double-storey houses have opted to stay put and transferred their household items to higher places. However, if the situation worsens and threatens their safety, we will order them to evacuate to the nearest PPS,’’ he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Kampung Sorak Melayu village head Oslan Jerat, 54, said: “To date, we are still waiting for the Civil Defence Force (APM) and related agencies to help evacuate the residents.

“This is because the weather is uncertain and the water level of the Sungai Batang Kayan (in the area) may rise if it continues to rain.”

To date, according to a Sarawak Disaster Management Committee statement, 32 victims from six families in Kampung Slabi Entukuh had been evacuated to the village hall while 31 people from six families in Kampung Tebakang Melayu had been evacuated to the SK Tebakang PPS.

In addition, several PPS had also been opened in the Serian area today at 9am, namely the Serian Community Hall PPS, Kampung Batu Lintang PPS, SK Tanah Puteh PPS and Dewan Janjun PPS. — Bernama