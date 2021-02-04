Former Felda chief Isa Samad settles bail payment, files appeal notice

Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad, 71, who was in blue shirt, arrived at the court house at 10.36am with his wife, Puan Sri Bibi Sharliza Mohd Khalid, who is his guarantor, and then left at 1.52pm after making the payment at the Criminal Registration counter of the High Court. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad, who was convicted of nine corruption charges involving RM3 million yesterday in connection with the agency’s purchase of Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites (MPHS) in Kuching, Sarawak, settled the additional bail payment of RM700,000 today, as ordered by the High Court.

Mohd Isa, 71, who was in blue shirt, arrived at the court house at 10.36am with his wife, Puan Sri Bibi Sharliza Mohd Khalid, who is his guarantor, and then left at 1.52pm after making the payment at the Criminal Registration counter of the High Court.

While photographers were taking shots of him at the court lobby, Mohd Isa startled them by playfully lurching at them before heading towards his car.

“Keep your distance follow the SOP, otherwise pay fine of RM1,000”, he said to the laughter of media members present.

Yesterday, the former Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar was ordered to pay an additional bail of RM700,000 after the court allowed the defence’s application for a stay of the sentences against him pending his appeal at the Court of Appeal.

He was also ordered to report himself at the nearest police station on the first of every month pending the disposal of the appeal.

Yesterday, High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali sentenced Mohd Isa to a total of 54 years in prison and a fine of RM15.45 million, in default 18 years’ jail, after finding him guilty of nine counts of corruption involving RM3 million over the agency’s purchase of Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites (MPHS) in Kuching, Sarawak.

He was sentenced to six years’ jail on each count of the charges.

However, Mohd Isa, only has to serve six years in prison after the judge ordered the prison sentences to be served concurrently.

Meanwhile, Mohd Isa has also filed a notice of appeal against his conviction and sentences.

His lawyer, Siti Sarah Khalil, confirmed the matter when met at the court lobby here.

She said the notice of appeal was filed at the High Court at 11am today. — Bernama