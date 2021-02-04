Eager to eat out, Malaysians get a taste for drive-in dining

A waiter serves a customer outside Padi House restaurant for ‘dine in car’ service, during a lockdown due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Cyberjaya, February 4, 2021. — Reuters pic

CYBERJAYA, Feb 4 — Diners in Malaysia can now enjoy restaurant meals from the safety and comfort of their vehicles after an eatery started a drive-in service for people eager to eat out during a coronavirus lockdown.

The South-east Asian nation is in its fourth week of nationwide restrictions imposed as it grapples with a surge in coronavirus infections that has pushed the cumulative total to more than 230,000 cases, with more than 800 deaths.

In Cyberjaya, a satellite city on the outskirts of the capital Kuala Lumpur, customers drive into the parking lot of Padi House restaurant and order from laminated menus through the vehicle windows.

Each set meal comes on a customised tray that fits in the narrow space between driver seat and steering wheel.

“I work at the bank so its not a suitable environment for me to eat. I prefer to go out and sometimes we need a change in scenery so that I can enjoy my food, even in a car,” said Nor Shekin Nor Razali, who had lunch with a colleague today.

The restaurant has closed its dine-in service and, like most eateries in Malaysia, had been offering takeaways only.

Owner Leow Kim Ngan said the inspiration came from airline meals after business dropped 80 per cent due to the pandemic.

“It’s very challenging, we have to think of a new way to find more income,” said Leow.

Malaysia is currently at its peak of infections, averaging more than 4,600 new cases per day.

Infection numbers have been climbing steadily since the end of September. A second nationwide lockdown, which bans social activities and inter-state travel, is due to end on February 18. — Reuters