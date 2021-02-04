Cops bust drug ring with arrest of eight, seizure of RM640,000 worth of drugs in Padang Besar

Marijuana seizures are displayed at a press conference at the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters in Shah Alam February 4, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KANGAR, Feb 4 — Police busted a local drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of eight individuals and the seizure of 250.25 kilogrammes of ganja (cannabis) and 770 kg of ketum leaves worth RM640,000 in a series of raids carried out in Padang Besar on Monday (February 1).

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Intelligence/Operations), Deputy Commissioner Zainudin Ahmad said the raids were conducted from 6.30am to 9.45am on several houses which had been turned into drug supply dens to smuggle in ganja from a neighbouring country for distribution in the Klang Valley.

He said the raids were carried out following the arrest of the syndicate’s mastermind in Selangor, and other raids in the Klang Valley and Negri Sembilan on the same day.

“During the raids in Padang Besar, police found the ganja and ketum leaves hidden in the houses and two of the suspects’ cars. Police also seized four vehicles, including two motorcycles, estimated to be worth RM185,000,” he said in a press conference here today.

Also present was Perlis Police chief Datuk Surina Saad.

Zainudin said police detained eight individuals, aged between 12 and 51. The 12-year-old, a boy, happened to be with his family members when police raided the premises.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952.

He said the two main suspects, aged 41 and 51, have been remanded for seven days from February 1 for further investigations while the others, including the 12-year-old boy, were released on police bail on Tuesday.

“Police are actively tracking down the remaining members of the syndicate, which has been active for the past six months. Those with information are urged to immediately contact the nearest police stations,” he said. — Bernama