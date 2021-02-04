Bukit Aman: Police smash ganja trafficking syndicate, nab five, seize drugs worth RM373,075

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department deputy director Datuk Kamarulzaman Mamat speaks during a press conference at the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters in Shah Alam February 4, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Feb 4 — Police have crippled a ganja trafficking syndicate following the arrest of five men and seizure of drugs worth RM373,075 in four raids around Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Negri Sembilan, on Monday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department deputy director, Datuk Kamarulzaman Mamat said the suspects, comprising four local men and a Cambodian with permanent resident status, aged 35 to 43, were detained in a raid between 6.15 am and 6.55am.

He said in the first raid in Subang Jaya, a local man and the Cambodian were arrested while unloading compressed lumps of ganja from a trailer into a car by the roadside at the Subang Industrial Park.

“Police believe the 150 lumps of cannabis weighing 149.23 kilogrammes unloaded from the trailer are for the Klang Valley and southern Peninsular market. It is believed to have been obtained from the states in the northern region of the Peninsular.

“Further inspection found that the drugs were hidden in a trailer driven by the Cambodian who also brought along other items to fool the authorities,” he told a press conference here, today.

Kamarulzaman said following the arrest of the duo, three other suspects were arrested in the second, third and fourth raids, namely one at a house in Senawang, Negri Sembilan; another in a car in Desa Petaling and one more at a residential area in Pantai Dalam, Kuala Lumpur .

Further investigations found that the syndicate had been carrying out drug trafficking activities since the middle of last year.

He said all five men tested negative and for drugs and checks found that only the local suspects had various previous criminal records among them drug abuse, police impersonation and stealing.

“Following the arrest, the police also confiscated five vehicles and cash totalling RM879,575. All the suspects have been remanded until this Sunday according to Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said. — Bernama