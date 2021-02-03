MCO 2.0: KL police chief says SOP compliance level in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor reaches 96pc

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Saiful Azly said, from January 13 until yesterday, only 1,496 compound fines had been issued for various offences. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 ― The level of public compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the movement control order (MCO) has reached 96 per cent in all six districts in the federal capital.

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Saiful Azly said, from January 13 until yesterday, only 1,496 compound fines had been issued for various offences.

“A total of 48,440 inter-state travel applications were received and 2,050 applications were rejected due to weak reasons,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Selangor Police acting chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed when contacted said the state had reached 93 per cent compliance.

“During the period, a total of 136,059 inter-district and inter-state applications were received and a total of 129,214 applications were approved,” he said.

Dang Wangi Police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said about 200 compound fines were issued for inter-state travel attempts without valid reasons. ― Bernama