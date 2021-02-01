Selangor to organise virtual CNY celebration on Feb 12, says state investment, industry and commerce chairman

Chinese New Year lanterns and sculptures at a shop in Jalan Sultan in Petaling Street, January 27, 2021. Selangor will be organising the state-level Chinese New Year celebration online via its social media platforms on February 12. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Feb 1 — Selangor will be organising the state-level Chinese New Year celebration online via its social media platforms on February 12.

State Investment, Industry and Commerce, and Small and Medium Entreprises (SMEs) chairman Datuk Teng Chang Khim said themed New Year, New Hope (Tahun Baru, Harapan Baru), it will be broadcast on the Selangor Mentri Besar’s Facebook page and online media on the first day of Chinese New Year celebration at 9pm.

He said that the virtual celebration was due to the current situation of the Covid-19, where major events and mass gatherings are disallowed.

“It will also provide a positive impact on other communities in Selangor as they can also enjoy the shows,” he said in a virtual press conference here today.

This virtual celebration is seen as the best alternative in line with the new norms for the Chinese community to enjoy the festive season in their respective homes, he said.

The programme, costing RM414,000, will feature 12 performances including singing, dance and cultural shows involving international dance groups.

Commenting on the theme, Tend said it was to inspire the community that has been hit by the pandemic for over a year.

“Hence, this is an important celebration for the Chinese community so that we can renew our resolutions to break free from Covid-19,” he added.

At the same time, Teng also urged the Chinese community to continue to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) at all times. — Bernama