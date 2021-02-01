No cyber threats as claimed by Anonymous Malaysia, says Ismail Sabri

The hacker group Anonymous Malaysia has resurfaced after a long absence. — Facebook screenshot

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The country’s defence system and government websites are safe from any cyber threats thus far, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri said this when asked to comment on the threat of the hacker group ‘Anonymous Malaysia’ which last week issued a warning that it would launch cyber-attack on the country’s defence system as well as government websites.

“There has been no hacking incident on any government website thus far and we hope the ministry will continue to be safe from being hacked,” he said in a press conference after conducting a check at roadblock mounted at the Gombak Toll Plaza here today.

On January 29, the police opened an investigation paper on ‘Anonymous Malaysia’ which issued a second warning to launch a cyber-attack after a similar threat was made in 2017.

Meanwhile, on the deployment to man roadblocks and patrols with the police in monitoring the movement control order (MCO) standard operating procedure (SOP), Ismail Sabri said that thus far a total of 3,562 personnel of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) were involved in the Op Penawar operations.

“A total of 3,027 personnel is being mobilised for roadblocks throughout the country while another 535 are involved in patrolling with the police mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) units and Compliance teams,” he said. — Bernama