Ministers Zuraida, Radzi get Datukship as part of Federal Territory Day 2021 awardees

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has conferred titles upon 355 recipients in conjuction with this year's Federal Territory Day, including Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin and Senior Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

In a statement, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said this includes seven types of awards, ranging from the first to seventh ranks of honour.

These include Seri Utama Mahkota Wilayah, the Seri Mahkota Wilayah, the Panglima Mahkota Wilayah, the Johan Mahkota Wilayah, the Kesatria Mahkota Wilayah, the Ahli Mahkota Wilayah, and the Pingat Pangkuan Mahkota Wilayah.

Those conferred the first-rank (Darjah Kebesaran Pangkat Pertama) Seri Utama Mahkota Wilayah which carries the title of Datuk Seri Utama include Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Penang Governor Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas, Sabah Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, and Melaka Governor Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam

Recipients conferred the second-rank Seri Mahkota Wilayah which carries the title of Datuk Seri include Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, KL mayor Datuk Mahadi Che Ngah and former KL mayor Datuk Nor Hisham A. Dahlan.

The third-rank Panglima Mahkota Wilayah award which carries the title of Datuk includes recipients such as Radzi and Zuraida. Others also include Federal Territory Mufti Luqman Abdullah, national badminton champions Abd Rashid Bin Mohd Sidek Sulimin and Cheah Soon Kit, and National Laureate Siti Zainon Ismail.

Other recipients who were conferred various titles include Federal Territories Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Edmund Santhara Kumar, Health deputy director-general (Research and Technical Support) Dr Hishamshah Mohd Ibrahim, Health deputy director-general (Public Health) Datuk Dr Chong Chee Kheong, and Federal Territory Health director Dr Param Jeeth Singh Pakar Singh.

The date of the conferment of titles will be announced later on, due to the developing situation in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. During this time, recipients are permitted to bear the various titles before their names, with the wives of men conferred the first to third rank honours permitted to use Datin Seri Utama, Datin Seri, and Datin respectively before their names.