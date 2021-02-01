Investigation on ‘Malay Religion’, Ibu Yati to be completed soon, says deputy minister

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Religious Affairs Ahmad Marzuk Shaary advised the public to refrain from making allegations based on a viralled video and allow the authorities who are experts in the field to investigate. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

TUMPAT, Feb 1 — The investigation into deviant teaching called “Malay Religion” which is said to be led by Wan Noor Hayati Wan Alias, known as “Ibu Yati”, will be completed soon, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary.

He said the case was handed over to the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) for further investigation which is at its final stage.

“We will make an announcement as soon as the investigation is completed and if the investigation reveals elements of deviationist teachings, Jais will take further action,” he told reporters after handing over RM65,000 worth of multipurpose convection ovens to the Tumpat Hospital here today.

Ahmad Marzuk advised the public to refrain from making allegations based on a viralled video and allow the authorities who are experts in the field to investigate.

He added the department received a report regarding the matter last week following a viralled video showing a religious ritual before handing over the case to Jais for further investigation.

Previously, the media reported that religious authorities were investigating a new religion known as the “Malay Religion” that deviated from Islamic teachings. — Bernama