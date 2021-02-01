Elderly man injured after being shot at restaurant in TTDI

Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said the police received a report from the victim about the incident at around noon today. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — An elderly man sustained injuries after being shot at a restaurant in Jalan Aminuddin Baki, Taman Tun Dr Ismail yesterday.

“During the incident yesterday, the victim was cleaning the restaurant kitchen at around 12.30pm when he felt a sharp pain at his armpit and found a wound at the area.

“The victim then saw a piece of metal in the shape of a bullet near his feet and went straight to a private clinic for treatment,” he said in a statement today.

According to Anuar, the case would be investigated under Section 37 of the Firearms Act 1960 for the use of firearms and Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

He asked those who had information regarding the case to contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999, Brickfields Police Hotline at 03-2297 9222 or their nearest police station. — Bernama