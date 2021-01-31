With a day to go, squash queen Nicol David takes massive lead in online poll for ‘greatest athlete of all time’

Gold medalist Nicol David of Malaysia holds her medal during an award ceremony for the women’s singles squash match during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon in this file picture taken on September 23, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Datuk Nicol Ann David appears set to be named the “greatest athlete of all time” in an online poll conducted by The World Games, leading the next closest contender by nearly 150,000 votes.

Her lead is also more than the 107,822 cast for tug-of-war champion James Kehoe of Ireland up to today.

The award is based on online votes cast in favour of the athletes.

David was among the 10 shortlisted for the final voting on January 20.

Voting is open until 11pm tomorrow.

Prior to her retirement in 2019, David had dominated the international squash scene, having held the world number one ranking for a record-breaking 108 months in a row.

Some view David as the greatest squash player of all time.