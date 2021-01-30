KLIA achieves perfect score in global airport survey

Mohd Shukrie also said MAHB will continue to enhance offerings in line with its brand promise of hosting joyful connections at the airport.. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The KL International Airport (KLIA) International Air Transport Association (IATA) code: KUL achieved a perfect score of 5.0/5.0 and gained top spot in the latest global Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey by the Airports Council International (ACI) for the category of over 40 million passengers per annum (mppa) in Q4 2020.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) said KUL’s improved global rank and service levels were further augmented by passing all elements in the Quality of Service (QoS) framework for third quarter (Q3) of 2020 as recently announced by the Malaysian Aviation Commission.

Among the main contributors to the improved service levels at KUL last year were the implementation of the new travel protocols that achieved full score for the ASQ element of “feeling of safe and secure”, the newly refurbished washrooms for the element “cleanliness and availability of washrooms”, and the exceptional customer experience provided to passengers for the “courtesy and helpfulness” element.

“The latest ASQ and QoS achievements mark our efforts to continuously progress during the lull period in order to ensure airport readiness and improved services when air travel picks up again.

“We took the opportunity to expedite many initiatives last year so that we are able to safely welcome passengers and give them an elevated experience once the borders reopen,” group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said in a statement.

New travel measures, including the implementation of safety protocols such as robust high-end thermal scanners and sanitisation through UV light, have been implemented efficiently at KUL to provide a heightened experience in passenger safety and comfort.

Besides, long-term initiatives such as its three-year washroom refurbishment project involving 225 washrooms have also been 80 per cent completed, with the remaining due to complete by June 2021.

Mohd Shukrie also said MAHB will continue to enhance offerings in line with its brand promise of hosting joyful connections at the airport.

Among on-going projects include baggage handling system, replacement of new aerotrains, and implementation of quick wins to further restore passenger confidence.

For its latest quick win, MAHB is extending the quick response (QR) codes feedback at toilets to more of its airports nationwide. The QR code is made available at each cubicle so that passengers could use their smartphone and quickly send their feedback.

ASQ benchmarks the world’s best airports in terms of overall passenger satisfaction for terminal safety, facilities, services, and cleanliness.

Similarly, QoS measures passenger satisfaction and service performance to ensure consistent passenger comfort and improved travelling experience at the airport. — Bernama