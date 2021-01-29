Deputy minister: 23 employers charged over failure to comply with SOP on workers’ accommodation

Awang said about 100 operations had been carried out nationwide to check on workers’ living condition since September. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Jan 29 ― A total of 23 employers have been charged in court for failing to comply with the government’s ruling on the provision of workers’ accommodation in accordance with the Workers' Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446).

Deputy Human Resources Minister Awang Hashim said since Act 446 came into force on Sept 1, last year, about 100 operations had been carried out nationwide to check on workers’ living condition.

"So far our checks found that 80 per cent of employers have complied and the level of compliance had been satisfactory," he told reporters after an operation at a shoe manufacturing company at Bukit Tengah industrial area, here, today.

In the operation conducted in collaboration with the Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM), Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), Social Security Organisation (Socso), State Health Department (JKN), and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) involving 30 personnel, inspections were made on houses used as workers’ accommodation.

Elaborating Awang said, most employers who have been charged in court failed in the standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance as too many workers were living in one room.

"There should only be two persons to a room, but our checks show there were more than six people in a room. The six to a bathroom rule was also not adhered to, so all these are in violation the SOPs set," he said.

Awang said the ministry would continue with the strict enforcement action to ensure employers abide by the Act and procedures set by the National Security Council, adding that if employers abide by the rules, risk Covid-19 transmission could be reduced.

Previously, Act 446 jurisdiction only covered the housing and accommodation aspects of more than 20 acres involving plantation and mining sectors. Through the amendment, it is now being extended to all employment sectors that provide housing and accommodation for workers. ― Bernama