TTDI Residents’ Association says committed to helping longhouse occupants, after winning appeal against DBKL’s approval for Taman Rimba Kiara condo project

Longhouse residents living near Taman Rimba Kiara. — Picture courtesy of Bukit Kiara Public Housing Residents’ Organisation

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) Residents’ Association today reaffirmed its commitment to resolving the housing issue of the longhouse residents living near Taman Rimba Kiara.

This comes after the Court of Appeal set aside the development order of a proposed high-rise project on the park.

In a joint statement today, with the Save Taman Rimba Kiara Working Group, both groups also urged City Hall (DBKL) and the Federal Territories Ministry to do the right thing and work together to find a fair solution to the longhouse residents’ predicament.

“Concurrent with today’s decision, we reiterate our desire for new housing for the longhouse families and we will continue in our efforts to get a proper and fair resolution to permanent housing for the families. They are our neighbours and partners in the TTDI community and we will stand with them.

“In light of today’s decision by the Court of Appeal, we call on DBKL and the FT Ministry to finally do the right thing. Let us work together to deliver affordable, low density, permanent housing for the longhouse residents within the existing 4 acres of the Rumah Panjang and leave Taman Rimba Kiara to be the wonderful public park that it already is,” said the statement.

The Court of Appeal today ruled to quash a development order granted by DBKL for a proposed high-rise project in Taman Rimba Kiara, allowing an appeal by the residents’ association of the adjoining Taman Tun Dr Ismail against a government decision.

“This decision is a major victory for our community and neighbouring communities who have been relentless and unwavering in their fight and commitment to preserve Taman Rimba Kiara.

"Many of you may recall our first protest in 2016 and the many subsequent protests held throughout the years since.

“This long and difficult struggle has been possible because of our collective unity, perseverance and commitment to protect our green space against the might of commercial interests, coupled with the staunch support of our Segambut MP YB Hannah Yeoh,” said the statement.

The development, which has been mired in controversy since mid-2016, was to include high-end service apartments as well as affordable housing units for TTDI longhouse residents.

The proposed development was to consist of a 17-storey block of 204 affordable housing units meant for the Bukit Kiara longhouse community, and four blocks of 41- to 45-storey condominiums, comprising 1,082 units in total.