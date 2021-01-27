Malaysia and Australia enhance cooperation with Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Australian counterpart Scott John Morrison during the Malaysia-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Meeting which took place in a video conference at Perdana Putra January 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Australian counterpart Scott John Morrison today officiated the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) at their first meeting which was held via video conference.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement, said that at the meeting, the two prime ministers approved the Action Plan outlining strong initiatives under three key elements of the CSP.

These elements are Economic Wellbeing; Society and Technology; and Regional Defence and Security Cooperation.

“This partnership reflects the high level of commitment of both sides to further expand existing strong ties in various aspects of bilateral and multi-lateral cooperation.

“Apart from strengthening existing cooperation, this CSP also gives an opportunity for Malaysia and Australia to establish collaboration in various new fields, including digital economy; agriculture and food security; disaster management and public health; mental health; science, technology and innovation (STI); environment; and youth empowerment,” the statement said. — Bernama