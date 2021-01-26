Higher Education Ministry launches two new initiatives to help home-bound students with internet, hardware woes

Noraini acknowledged that steady internet access is critical for home-bound students to continue their studies. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The Ministry of Higher Education today reiterated its commitment to ensure students stuck at home during the movement control order have access to the internet and the hardware to continue lessons.

Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said that her ministry has been in talks with Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) for another financial loan initiative under the BSN MyRinggit-i COMSIS Scheme.

“We have also launched a crowdfunding campaign using the Tabung Prihatin Siswa as a platform to encourage people to work with the ministry to provide assistance to students who are struggling with teaching and learning,” she said in a statement.

She added that the ministry’s previous Data and Device Package Plan for students in the B40 category showed that between October 30 and December 31, 2020, as many as 195,028 data plans and 3,773 devices have been distributed to students.

“Meanwhile, 3,997 more laptops and desktops are in the process of being purchased by the ministry to then be distributed to students who are in need,” she said.

Noraini acknowledged that steady internet access is critical for home-bound students to continue their studies, adding that data subscription plans are also pricey.

“The Higher Education Ministry is committed to ensuring that all higher learning students are able to gain internet access wherever they are.

“It is also important for us to ensure equity aspects when all students receive equivalent educational rights without the inter-urban and rural divides,” she said.