Zahid: Umno will never surrender, be bullied or bought

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Umno is neither weak or clueless but knows what it needs to know. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Umno will never be bullied, bought or be submissive to any parties as it is not a weak party as claimed, president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stressed today.

Taking to Facebook, Zahid said Umno is neither weak or clueless but knows what it needs to know, stating that the party is aware that it was once defeated through lies and deceits.

“Umno remains steadfast to the truth. Umno will continue to uphold the truth.

“With that, Umno will never ‘surrender’. Umno will not bow, bullied or bought.

“Umno is committed to rising up again and InsyaAllah Umno’s revival is ongoing,” he said in the statement posted in his Facebook account.

Zahid’s posting comes at a time when several party leaders have called for him to resign, claiming that Zahid’s weak leadership has caused “havoc” among members.

Most recently, Umno’s Paya Besar division chief Datuk Ahmad Tajuddin Sulaiman cited unclear direction and weak determination from the leadership which was affecting the courage and fighting spirit of the 3.6 million Umno members.

Previously, two youth leaders from Johor and Negeri Sembilan had also asked Zahid to resign.

Pontian youth chief Mohd Helmi Buang said the party needed new leaders, and Seremban youth chief Zool Amali Hussin supported the call.

Zahid added that Umno’s revival will be silent yet full of wisdom and also sought to assure its members again that the party knows what it was doing.

“Umno will keep going forward. With His permission, our courageous symbolism will continue to be seen as noble and beautiful,” he said.