FT minister: Kuala Lumpur’s Lord Muruga chariot procession allowed to proceed during Thaipusam with conditions

The Lord Muruga chariot procession will be allowed to travel from Maha Mariamman and back. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The ceremonial procession that commemorates the start of Thaipusam will be allowed to proceed, says Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

In a tweet, Annuar said the chariot carrying Lord Muruga will be allowed to travel from Maha Mariamman temple in Jalan Bandar to Batu Caves on January 27 and return on January 29 with several stipulations.

“MKN (National Security Council) has granted approval for Lord Muruga’s chariot to travel from Jalan Bandar to Batu Caves on January 27 and be returned on January 29 to Jalan Bandar.

“The conditions are the chariot cannot stop at any point, no more than 10 devotees are allowed, no music. As usual, DBKL will monitor for adherence,” Annuar tweeted earlier this evening.

MKN telah meluluskan Deva Murugan di bawa dari Temple Jalan Bandar ke Batu Caves pada 27hb dan akan dibawa pulang ke Jalan Bandar pada 29hb.Syaratnya Chariot tidak boleh berhenti di mana mana,pengikut tak lebih drp 10 org, tiada music dll.Seperti biasa DBKL akan pantau PEMATUHAN

The Thaipusam celebration in Batu Caves is over two calendar days where Hindu devotees impale themselves and carry metal structures called kavadis to pay homage and penance to Lord Muruga.

This year’s public celebrations had to be cancelled as Malaysia is under a nationwide movement control order while a state of Emergency is also in effect to curb the spread of Covid-19.