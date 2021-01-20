Dr Noor Hisham: 16 new Covid-19 clusters found

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on January 19, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The Health Ministry has detected 16 new Covid-19 clusters, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the clusters were located in Selangor, Sabah, Terengganu, Johor, Perak, Melaka, Negri Sembilan, KL Federal Territory and Pahang.

There are now 318 active clusters from the cumulative total of 685.

“The number of clusters which have been deemed as ended today is now 367, including three clusters which are the Jalan Domis cluster, Tinusa cluster and Delima cluster,” he said in a statement.

The new clusters are in Selangor’s districts of Petaling and Klang, KL’s Titiwangsa district, Johor’s districts of Kulai, Kota Tinggi, Kluang, and Johor Baru, Terengganu’s Hulu Terengganu district, Sabah’s districts of Kota Kinabalu, Beaufort, and Sandakan , Negri Sembilan’s Rembau district, Perak’s districts of Batang Padang, Kinta and Kuala Kangsar districts, Melaka’s districts of Melaka Tengah, Alor Gajah and Jasin, as well as Pahang’s districts of Maran and Kuantan.

Today marks the highest number of clusters recorded by the ministry, with the second-highest on January 6 with 13 clusters.

“Firstly, the Tapak Bina Jalan Abdul Aziz cluster in Petaling was first detected today after a targeted screening at a construction site. Presently, 172 people have been screened, with 56 testing positive.

“The Bestari Rantau cluster in Klang was also first detected today after a targeted screening at a factory. Presently, 80 people have been screened, with 16 testing positive,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

The Jalan Sejahtera cluster in Titiwangsa was detected today after a targeted screening at a supermarket. So far 93 people have been screened, with 15 testing positive.

The Tapak Bina Jalan Digital cluster in Kulai and Hulu Terengganu was first detected on January 9, with its index case the 141,497th. As of today, 120 people have been screened with 48 testing positive.

“The Jalan Niaga cluster in Kota Tinggi and Kluang was first reported on Sunday (January 17) with its index case the 157,463rd. As of today, 91 people have been screened, with 18 testing positive.

“The Tampoi Lima cluster in Johor Baru was also first reported on Sunday following a targeted screening at a company. As of today, 53 people have been screened, with 26 testing positive,” he said.

The Jalan Seroja cluster in Kulai was detected on January 13 after a screening on symptomatic individuals, with its index case the 143,603rd. As of today, 881 people have been screened, with 10 testing positive.

The KKIP Selatan cluster in Kota Kinabalu was detected on Friday (January 15) after a screening on symptomatic individuals, with its index case the 149,138th. As of today, 125 people have been screened, with 14 testing positive.

“The Kampung Balibata cluster in Beaufort and Sandakan was detected last Tuesday (January 12) following a pre-state border crossing screening. Its index case is the 138,593rd, and as of today 35 people have been screened, all of whom tested positive.

“The Sungai Ibor cluster in Rembau was detected today following a screening on symptomatic individuals. Its index case is the 168,224th who has a history of travelling to and from Johor. As of today, 138 people have been screened, with 12 testing positive,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

The Batu Enam cluster in Batang Padang was detected on Thursday (January 14) after a screening on symptomatic individuals, with its index case the 147,149th. As of today, 41 people have been screened with 12 testing positive.

The Persiaran Tasek cluster in Batang Padang, Kinta and Kuala Kangsar was first reported on Friday (January 15) with its index case the 150,527th who was reported to have an influenza-like illness. As of today, 181 people have been screened, with 20 testing positive.

“The Tapak Bina Bukit Sebukor cluster in Melaka Tengah was first detected yesterday following close-contact tracing, with its index case the 165,293rd. As of today, 113 people have been screened, with 28 testing positive.

“The Jalan Usaha cluster in Melaka Tengah, Alor Gajah and Jasin was reported on Monday (January 18) after a screening on symptomatic individuals, with its index case the 161,674th. As of today, 196 people have been screened, with 36 testing positive,” he said.

The Sawmill Luit cluster in Maran and Kuantan was reported on Thursday (January 14) after a screening on symptomatic individuals. Its index case is the 147,323rd who has a history of travelling to and from KL. As of today, 48 people have been screened, with 19 testing positive.

The Bukit Gelugor cluster in Kuantan was reported on January 13 after a screening on symptomatic individuals. Its index case is the 144,153rd who has a history of travelling to and from KL. As of today, 102 people have been screened, with 22 testing positive.