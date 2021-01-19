PKR Youth chief claims ministers flouting MCO rules

PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said ministers appeared to be exempted from the rules that prohibited unnecessary travel to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, Jan 19 — PKR Youth accused Perikatan Nasional ministers and leaders of not observing the standard operating procedures of the movement control order.

“For example, a Bernama news report on January 17 which was uploaded on Twitter, but later deleted, reported on the cross-country delegation of senior ministers, deputy speakers and several other PN leaders to run several events including holding meetings, programmes in halls, group dining as well as several other activities involving large gatherings.

“This has clearly violated the SOP imposed, namely the ban on meetings of government and private agencies involving representatives of external agencies as well as the ban on events involving many people in the areas under MCO,” Akmal said in a statement today.

He said no action was taken against these leaders, unlike ordinary Malaysians whom he said would invariably be fined.

While he did not name any minister, Akmal was believed to be referring to last weekend’s humanitarian aid mission by the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) and its agencies to Kota Tinggi in Johor, led by Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

The 34-year-old Johor Baru MP added that the particular event in Johor had upset the public who observed the minister’s entourage travel all the way from Selangor to participate despite the growing list of Cabinet members who have contracted Covid-19.

“This is not the first time that a minister has violated the SOP, there have been many examples since the beginning of the start of the MCO when ministers seem to be immune from legal action.

“Action against the minister was only taken after the people started making a fuss and their SOP violations were highlighted on social media,” he said.

Akmal also claimed the SOPs were unclear, which was worsened by conflicting messages from officials.

“For example, on January 12, the Honourable Senior Minister for Security (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) said that programmes to disaster areas were allowed.

“However, on January 14, the Pahang mentri besar issued a directive that programmes from outside Pahang, especially from the red zones under the MCO are not allowed,” he said as an example.