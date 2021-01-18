Zahid’s corruption trial to resume on Jan 27

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is facing 47 charges — 12 on criminal breach of trust, eight on corruption and 27 on money laundering — involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption trial involving Yayasan Akalbudi funds, which was due to resume today, has been postponed to Jan 27.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran, who is leading the prosecution, told Bernama this today via WhatsApp.

“The trial will resume on January 27, subject to the government’s announcement on the movement control order (MCO). If the MCO is extended, we will resume on Feb 22,” she added.

High Court deputy registrar Farah Azura Mohd Saad confirmed the matter when contacted.

The prosecution is scheduled to call Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer Fairul Rafiq Hamiruddin as the next witness in the trial.

On October 28 last year, the prosecution told High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah that seven more witnesses would be called to testify.

So far 90 prosecution witnesses have testified in the case, which was last heard on October 13 last year, including Armada Holdings Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Wasi Khan @ Wasiyu Zama Israr, Ahmad Zahid’s former special officer Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Wan Omar, legal firm Lewis & Co partner B. Muralidharan, moneychanger Omar Ali Abdullah, and Ahmad Zahid’s former executive secretary Mejar Mazlina Mazlan @ Ramly.

Ahmad Zahid, 68, who is also Umno president, is facing 47 charges — 12 on criminal breach of trust, eight on corruption and 27 on money laundering — involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi. — Bernama