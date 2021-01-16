Salleh Abas, former Lord President, dies after warded for Covid-19

Former Lord President Tun Mohamed Salleh Abas has died at the age of 92. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 ― Former Lord President Tun Mohamed Salleh Abas died at 3.20am today, a day after he was admitted to the intensive care unit of Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah in Kuala Terengganu for Covid-19.

He was 92, according to Harian Metro.

The Malay daily said his death was confirmed by as-Salihin Trustee Berhad president and CEO, Abdul Aziz Peru Mohamed who had also confirmed Salleh as testing positive for Covid-19.

Salleh had headed the country’s judiciary from 1984 until the constitutional crisis of 1988 when he was unceremoniously sacked from his position, along with several other senior judges in the Supreme Court, as the highest court was called then.

He had also contested as a PAS representative and won a state seat in Jertih, Terengganu in the 1999 general election.