National Blood Centre appeals for donation as running low on supply, especially types A, O, says deputy director

People donate blood during the ‘Blood Hero Day’ programme in Klang June 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The blood supply at the National Blood Centre (PDN) is running low, below the safe zone, particularly of blood types A and O, said its deputy director 1 Dr Tun Maizura Mohd Fathlullah.

Therefore, she appealed to the public, especially blood donors, to come forward to donate their blood for the use of the needy as well as to prevent blood supply from reaching the critical level.

She added that during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO), especially for the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and in Selangor, blood donors are allowed to donate blood.

“The application to the National Security Council for PDN and blood banks to conduct blood donation campaigns, and to allow donors to donate blood, has been approved.

“Donors only need to bring a blood donation book or a copy of the donation appointment slip as proof of travel at roadblocks, and we also appeal to the police (at roadblocks) to facilitate the donor movement process,” she said when contacted by Bernama, today.

If the blood supply reached a critical level, it could last for less than five days and could be channelled for the use of emergency cases only, she said.

She also stressed that PDN needs at least between 500 and 600 bags of blood collection daily to cover the use of blood in hospitals such as cases of surgery, accidents, pregnant women and Thalassaemia patients.

Dr Tun Maizura said the blood supply at the centre and blood banks nationwide showed a declining trend since the country was hit by the Covid-19 virus from last year, due to people fearing being infected by the pandemic through blood donation process, as well as many mobile blood donation programmes having to be cancelled.

“Blood donors do not have to worry because the process of donating blood is done thoroughly and adopts new norms such as recording body temperature, in fact we also make a Covid-19 screening declaration for each donor present,” she said.

The public and blood donors can donate at PDN in Jalan Tun Razak and PDN Donation Suite, Midvalley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur as well as Puspanitapuri Blood Donation Suite, Putrajaya, and at blood donation campaign locations organised by PDN and blood banks nationwide.

For more information, visit the official PDN Facebook page or its website www.pdn.gov.my. — Bernama