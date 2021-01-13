Flash floods hit Kuching, Bintulu after continuous downpour

A homeowner stares helplessly as floodwater continues to pour into his neighbourhood. ― Picture by Matthew Umpang via Borneo Post

KUCHING, Jan 13 ― Reports of floods are pouring in as incessant rain continues to fall, inundating roads and causing flash floods in several low-lying neighbourhoods in Kuching and Bintulu as people scramble to get their belongings to higher ground.

Fire and Rescue Department personnel have also been mobilised to badly flooded areas.

Among the places affected in Kuching are the Kuching Waterfront, Hui Sing Garden, Tabuan Dayak, Stampin, the Sarawak General Hospital and several other areas in Petra Jaya.

Weather reports are forecasting rain in both cities until the wee hours of the morning.

Members of the public are advised to contact Bomba at 999 and other rescue services should they need assistance. ― Borneo Post