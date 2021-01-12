Minister: Private kindergartens in MCO areas allowed to operate

The Education Ministry has decided to allow private kindergartens to operate in areas affected by the imminent movement control order. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 12 — The Education Ministry has decided to allow private kindergartens to operate in areas affected by the imminent movement control order (MCO) for the sake of working parents, said Senior Minister for Education Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

He said the MCO, which begins at midnight tomorrow until January 26, differs from the earlier MCO implemented in March last year.

“The earlier MCO was much more restrictive, where economic sectors were not allowed to operate. This time round, certain sectors are permitted to remain open,” Radzi said during his press conference.

As such those who need to go to work have the choice of sending their children to private kindergartens within MCO areas.

“If the parents are concerned about sending their children to kindergartens in MCO areas, we will leave it to them to decide what is best for their children, whether to send them or otherwise on health grounds.

“On the ministry’s part, the kindergartens are constantly monitored to ensure both personnel and charges are in compliance with the standard operating procedures,” he said.

Radzi also spoke of teachers residing in MCO areas who are required to travel to their respective schools in those areas or undergo inter-state and inter-district travel to areas under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) or recovery movement control order (RMCO) for work.

“The school will issue a letter of authorisation to their respective teachers who need to travel for work, which will state that any movement made is for the purpose of teaching,” he said.

Yesterday Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the MCO will be implemented in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Putrajaya, Penang, Melaka, Johor, Sabah and Labuan.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan, Perak, Pahang, Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu will continue with the CMCO with stricter rules in place. The nationwide interstate travel ban will also be imposed nationwide as part of the MCO.