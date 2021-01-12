FT minister Annuar Musa says tested negative for Covid-19

Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya January 6, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said yesterday that he tested negative for Covid-19, after several ministers were found to have contracted the cirus.

In a Twitter post late last night, the recently dismissed Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general shared the news with his followers after he received his results confirming he was free of the virus.

“Earlier today, I underwent the Covid-19 PCR test. I just got the results tonight...and praise be to God, negative...not detected,” he wrote.

Tadi saya buat ujian PCR COVID19...baru malam ni dapat result...ALHAMDULILLAH NEGATIVE...NOT DETECTED pic.twitter.com/QfdD5bvsjL — Annuar Musa (@AnnuarMusa) January 11, 2021

Over the past two days, two Cabinet members from the current Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration tested positive for Covid-19.

They were Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Economic Affairs) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, and Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

Mustapa tested positive for Covid-19 on the night of January 9 during a screening the same morning after arriving in Kota Baru, Kelantan from Kuala Lumpur and has since been admitted to Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II in Kota Baru.

Rina tested positive after she underwent a Covid-19 screening test at Klinik Kesihatan Putrajaya, and was subsequently hospitalised in Hospital Sungai Buloh yesterday at 11am.